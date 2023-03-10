Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 377,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.25% of BOX worth $43,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in BOX by 54.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $2,414,150.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,121.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,190 shares of company stock worth $4,357,237. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.03 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.60, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

