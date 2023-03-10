Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 249,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.85% of Natera worth $36,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Natera by 970.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Insider Activity

Natera Price Performance

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $84,419.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,671.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $84,419.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,671.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,648,357. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

