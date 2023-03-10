Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 256,500 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,963,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 256,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $40,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,989.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,464,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,332,000 after purchasing an additional 935,205 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $18,765,719.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Invesco Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $23.83.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.