Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 583,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $32,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after buying an additional 798,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after acquiring an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 1,216,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 472,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,851,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $78.58.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.06.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

