Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lessened by Entrust Global Partners L L C

Entrust Global Partners L L C reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,078,873 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 28.9% of Entrust Global Partners L L C’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Entrust Global Partners L L C’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $55,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,424,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,902,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

