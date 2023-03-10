UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €51.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €51.00 ($54.26) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($49.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($64.89) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

FRA:DPW opened at €41.46 ($44.10) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($43.96). The company has a 50-day moving average of €39.71 and a 200-day moving average of €37.05.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

