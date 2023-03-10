UBS Group Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($143.62) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($129.79) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($126.60) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at €111.44 ($118.55) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is €107.21 and its 200-day moving average is €98.46. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a fifty-two week high of €112.74 ($119.94).

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

