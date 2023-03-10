UBS Group Reiterates “€177.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €177.00 ($188.30) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($234.04) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank set a €209.00 ($222.34) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($239.36) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of HNR1 stock traded down €6.20 ($6.60) on Friday, hitting €176.20 ($187.45). 284,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($100.80) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($123.80). The company has a 50 day moving average of €183.83 and a 200 day moving average of €172.04.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.