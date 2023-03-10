Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $610.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $570.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ULTA. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.00.
Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $519.93 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $537.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.34.
Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
