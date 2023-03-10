Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $610.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $570.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ULTA. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $519.93 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $537.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.34.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.