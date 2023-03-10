Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $650.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $519.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $509.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.34.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

