Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Ultra has a total market cap of $60.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,284.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00552336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00164404 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00037650 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00055009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004156 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19329559 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,370,761.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.