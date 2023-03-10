United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
NASDAQ UIHC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 138,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,488. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.12. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.
In related news, Director William H. Hood III bought 47,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 143,857 shares of company stock worth $91,163 over the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.
