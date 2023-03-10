United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

NASDAQ UIHC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 138,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,488. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.12. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

In related news, Director William H. Hood III bought 47,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 143,857 shares of company stock worth $91,163 over the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Insurance by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Insurance by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

