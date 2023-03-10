United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.05

Shares of United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and traded as low as $53.79. United States Commodity Index Fund shares last traded at $53.87, with a volume of 10,649 shares.
United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.
