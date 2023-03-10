United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Down 3.9%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.43. 9,227,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 23,234,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.