Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CFO George Boyan Buys 2,150 Shares of Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) CFO George Boyan bought 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,373.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,027.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

George Boyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, George Boyan purchased 500 shares of Unity Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00.

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 3.8 %

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNTY shares. TheStreet downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

