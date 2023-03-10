Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $119.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.86.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,938.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

