Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Update

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 813.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Unrivaled Brands stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 861,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,987. Unrivaled Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Unrivaled Brands Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unrivaled Brands (UNRV)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.