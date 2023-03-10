Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Update

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 813.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Unrivaled Brands stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 861,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,987. Unrivaled Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Retail, and Cannabis Cultivation and Distribution segments. The Cannabis Retail segment includes cannabis-focused retail, both physical stores and non-store front delivery.

