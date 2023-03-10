USDX [Kava] Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $94.12 million and approximately $603,877.62 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,150.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00546829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00165402 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00037391 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00055134 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000989 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

