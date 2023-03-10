Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Lowered to $222.00 at Barclays

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $232.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

NYSE MTN opened at $228.69 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $273.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.99.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

