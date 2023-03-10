VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Trading 0.1% Higher

VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.24. 2,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 1,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.
VanEck Future of Food ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Future of Food ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Future of Food ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 30.87% of VanEck Future of Food ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
