Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.49 and last traded at C$21.47. Approximately 6,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.29.
Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.34.
