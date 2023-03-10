Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Gap Up to $86.44

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.44, but opened at $88.62. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF shares last traded at $89.51, with a volume of 30,356 shares changing hands.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,936 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,447,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,419,000.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

