Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Greenline Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $36,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,417,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,428,642. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

