Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,938,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,226 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,153,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,695,000 after acquiring an additional 147,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,879,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,849,000 after acquiring an additional 117,996 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,856,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.13. The company had a trading volume of 744,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,651. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $75.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

