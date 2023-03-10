Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,673,000 after acquiring an additional 255,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VYM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.18. 692,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,150. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.