Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Trading 3.1% Higher

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.98 and last traded at $64.83. 1,062,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,247,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,429,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,840 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,937,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,801,000 after acquiring an additional 438,268 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,317,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 192,311 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 452.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after acquiring an additional 814,121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

