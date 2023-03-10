Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Trading 3.1% Higher

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.98 and last traded at $64.83. 1,062,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,247,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.87.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGLT)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.