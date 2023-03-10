Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.96

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.96 and traded as low as $45.17. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund shares last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 1,495,474 shares traded.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 59,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,604,000 after acquiring an additional 128,056 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

