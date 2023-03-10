Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.96

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.96 and traded as low as $45.17. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund shares last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 1,495,474 shares traded.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (VMBS)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.