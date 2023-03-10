Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 351.4% from the February 13th total of 363,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,588,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

VGSH stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.84. 5,446,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1,493.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $153,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

