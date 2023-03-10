Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 351.4% from the February 13th total of 363,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,588,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
VGSH stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.84. 5,446,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $59.85.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
