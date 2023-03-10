Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $292,339,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,797,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,959,000.

VTV opened at $136.62 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

