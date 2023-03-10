Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Market Cap Hits $59.06 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $59.06 million and approximately $46.76 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02195681 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $57,304,484.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

