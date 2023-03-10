Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.77 million.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of VRA stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $172.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.43 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Featured Articles

