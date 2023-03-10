Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Up 4.3%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.39. 165,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 695,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. Veracyte’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $51,193.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,491 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veracyte by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Veracyte by 1,717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 762,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 575,949 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $9,709,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 392,169 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

