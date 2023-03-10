Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,797,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,938,240. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

