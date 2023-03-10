Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,156 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Insider Activity

Philip Morris International Price Performance

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.23. 463,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,023. The company has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

