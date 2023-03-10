Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $159,982.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,095.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.65. 208,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

