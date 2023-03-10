Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of ORCL traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,907,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.06. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.