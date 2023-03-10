Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,968,000 after buying an additional 1,809,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,990,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,300,000 after buying an additional 401,503 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,382,000 after buying an additional 1,772,233 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,889,000 after buying an additional 1,023,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,281,000 after buying an additional 1,687,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.35. 264,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

