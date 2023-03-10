Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. United Bank increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $7,605,270.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,724,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,664 shares of company stock worth $10,961,065 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.4 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

NYSE ABC traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.03. 132,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,369. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.