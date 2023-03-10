Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.3% per year over the last three years. Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VET traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.48. 488,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.