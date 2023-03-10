VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.

VICI Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 62.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

VICI Properties stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,294,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,324. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

