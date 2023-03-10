VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.79 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $29.02 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00426097 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,690.91 or 0.28801341 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.