Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,282 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,599,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,940,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.54. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $135.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

