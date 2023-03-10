Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after acquiring an additional 381,943 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,738,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after acquiring an additional 569,697 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,305,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,085,000 after acquiring an additional 132,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,066,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 395,670 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. 61,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,561. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22.

