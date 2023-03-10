Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 332 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.99. 244,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,229. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.00 and a 200 day moving average of $162.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

