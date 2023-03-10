Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Short Interest Down 81.3% in February

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivakor stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Vivakor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vivakor alerts:

Vivakor Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VIVK traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. 5,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Vivakor has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions that focus on soil remediation. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil, from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivakor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivakor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.