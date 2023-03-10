VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, an increase of 220.1% from the February 13th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VivoPower International Price Performance

Shares of VVPR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. 39,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,651. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in VivoPower International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 495,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VivoPower International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VivoPower International by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53,331 shares in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

Further Reading

