VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69,595 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in VNET Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,000,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 14,776,930.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 1,496,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 2,107,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 1,424.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 986,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 921,643 shares during the last quarter.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ VNET opened at $3.58 on Friday. VNET Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

VNET Group Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.