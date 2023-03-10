Volex (LON:VLX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $209.00

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 209 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 209 ($2.51), with a volume of 538829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.50 ($2.68).

Volex Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £332.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,483.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 247.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 256.13.

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

