Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNNVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vonovia from €34.00 ($36.17) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Vonovia from €50.00 ($53.19) to €39.00 ($41.49) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Vonovia from €30.00 ($31.91) to €28.00 ($29.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $54.34.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

