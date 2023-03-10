WA Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.39. 1,071,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.