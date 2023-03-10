WA Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
General Mills Stock Down 0.3 %
GIS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.39. 1,071,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Mills Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
